Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.93. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 683,992 shares trading hands.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.84 million and a P/E ratio of -477.50.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

