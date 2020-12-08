Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.35

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.35 and traded as high as $50.78. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 388,604 shares.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.35.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

