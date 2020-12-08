347176 (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

347176 (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. 347176 (SLG.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About 347176 (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG)

Sterling Resources Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

