Analyzing Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Shores Bank and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A Coastal Financial 21.30% 10.89% 0.98%

This table compares Community Shores Bank and Coastal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 2.20 $900,000.00 N/A N/A Coastal Financial $56.85 million 4.18 $13.20 million N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Shores Bank and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Community Shores Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

