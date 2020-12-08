Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,646,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.