Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.90.

V stock opened at $212.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $414.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

