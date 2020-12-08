Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.