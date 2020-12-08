Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

SPB stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $12,426,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

