Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.92 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

