Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.48 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

