Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.73.

Shares of AVGO opened at $420.89 on Monday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $422.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 410,989 shares of company stock valued at $153,422,763 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

