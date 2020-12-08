PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.82.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $217.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 22.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $17,773,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

