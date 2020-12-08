Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

CHD opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

