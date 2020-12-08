Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

