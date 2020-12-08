Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,510,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

