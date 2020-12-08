Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.