The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.10.

NYSE EL opened at $245.76 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,281,027 shares of company stock valued at $557,399,722 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

