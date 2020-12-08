C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.01 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

