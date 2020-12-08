Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $63.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. Disco has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

