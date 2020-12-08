DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSDVY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

DSDVY opened at $80.83 on Monday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

