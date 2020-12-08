easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EJTTF. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $12.37 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.53.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

