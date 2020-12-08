Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AAIC opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 79.92%. On average, analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlington Asset Investment news, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $62,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.