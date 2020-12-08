Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

