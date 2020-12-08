Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 636,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 193,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

