Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DND opened at C$36.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -42.40. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$36.32.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

