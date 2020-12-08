Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BXLC stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Bexil has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
About Bexil
