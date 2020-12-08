Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BXLC stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Bexil has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

About Bexil

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. Bexil Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

