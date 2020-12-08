Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.