Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

