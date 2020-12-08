Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.28.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.09.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
