Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.66.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

