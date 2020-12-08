PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.