Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock opened at C$28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.60.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.