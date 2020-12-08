Zacks: Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

