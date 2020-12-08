Zacks: Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.