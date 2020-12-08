Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

TSE CWB opened at C$28.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.