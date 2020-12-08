Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.66.

TSE CPG opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

