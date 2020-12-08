Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Shares Down 8.3%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 15,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGAN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Transphorm alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06).

Transphorm Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.