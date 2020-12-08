Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$46.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

