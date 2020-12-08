Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.28.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$46.09.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.