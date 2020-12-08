Azrieli Group (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Shares Up 21.2%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF)’s share price shot up 21.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $59.10. 300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40.

Azrieli Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZRGF)

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.