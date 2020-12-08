Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report $187.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Inphi reported sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $681.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $683.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inphi.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

