Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Shares Up 49%

Shares of Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO) shot up 49% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $14.10. 1,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Airspan Networks Inc provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment.

