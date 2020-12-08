Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

