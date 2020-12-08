$42.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $42.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.41 billion to $43.43 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $183.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.71 billion to $186.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $191.24 billion to $200.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.98. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

