Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 53,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

