Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.66.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

