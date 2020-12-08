Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 262,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 636,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

About Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

