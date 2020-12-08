The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.88.

KO stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

