A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEN. Sidoti boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 730.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.