Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

