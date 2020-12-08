MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

