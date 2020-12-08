Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
