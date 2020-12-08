Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Dec 8th, 2020


BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

