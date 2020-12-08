Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.